Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 2.74% to 134.42 Yen -- Data Talk

06/10/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 134.42 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This week the dollar gained 2.74% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 5.75% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 25, 2016

--Today the dollar gained 0.03% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for six straight sessions

--Up 3.49% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day percentage gain since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, April 19, 2022 when the market rose for 13 straight sessions

--Up 10 of the past 11 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 23.29% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 22.55% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.46% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 16.78% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1740ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pTanker to pick up crude oil for Italy's Eni arrives in Venezuelan waters
RE
05:56pStocks sink as report shows record-high inflation
RE
05:51pTexas judge suspends governor's order to investigate transgender procedures
RE
05:44pFitch maintains United Kingdom's sovereign rating at 'AA-'
RE
05:43pLIVESTOCK-U.S. cattle futures end lower in turnaround from rallies
RE
05:42pTechnology Shares Sink Amid Flight From Risk -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:42pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.92% to 96.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Lost 1.88% to $1.0518 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Lost 1.39% to $1.2315 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pDollar Gains 2.74% to 134.42 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : Oferta Pública de Subscrição e de a..
2Bayer Wins Roundup Trial in Missouri Court
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, eBay, Meta, Netflix, Tesla...
4Russian gas deliveries to Europe via main routes remain steady
5Is tech losing its appeal?

HOT NEWS