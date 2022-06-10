Dollar Gains 2.74% to 134.42 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 134.42 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 2.74% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 5.75% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 25, 2016

--Today the dollar gained 0.03% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for six straight sessions

--Up 3.49% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day percentage gain since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, April 19, 2022 when the market rose for 13 straight sessions

--Up 10 of the past 11 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 23.29% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 22.55% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.46% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 16.78% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1740ET