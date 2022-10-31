Dollar Gains 2.78% to 148.74 Yen -- Data Talk Update

(Updated to include monthly stats)

Dollar/Japanese yen: 148.74 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0067 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This month the dollar gained 2.78% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight months

--Up 11.63% over the last three months

--Largest three-month percentage gain since Tuesday, May 31, 2022

--Up 16 of the past 22 months

--Today the dollar gained 0.85% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.66% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Off 0.94% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 31.89% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 30.48% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 29.23% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-22 1752ET