Dollar Gains 2.78% to 148.74 Yen -- Data Talk Update

10/31/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
(Updated to include monthly stats)


Dollar/Japanese yen: 148.74 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0067 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This month the dollar gained 2.78% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight months

--Up 11.63% over the last three months

--Largest three-month percentage gain since Tuesday, May 31, 2022

--Up 16 of the past 22 months

--Today the dollar gained 0.85% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.66% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Off 0.94% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 31.89% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 30.48% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 29.23% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-22 1752ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.08% 1.1469 Delayed Quote.-14.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.09% 0.73409 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.71% 0.98826 Delayed Quote.-12.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.58% 0.012085 Delayed Quote.-9.48%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.27% 0.58153 Delayed Quote.-14.96%
HOT NEWS