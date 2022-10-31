Dollar Gains 2.78% to 148.74 Yen -- Data Talk Update

(Updated to include monthly stats)
Dollar/Japanese yen: 148.74 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0067 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This month the dollar gained 2.78% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for three straight months
--Up 11.63% over the last three months
--Largest three-month percentage gain since Tuesday, May 31, 2022
--Up 16 of the past 22 months
--Today the dollar gained 0.85% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 1.66% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022
--Off 0.94% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 31.89% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Rose 30.48% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 29.23% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-31-22 1752ET