Dollar Gains 2.93% to 130.83 Yen -- Data Talk

06/03/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 130.83 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This week the dollar gained 2.93% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 18, 2016

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today the dollar gained 0.73% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up five of the past six sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 20.00% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 19.43% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 13.66% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-22 1739ET

