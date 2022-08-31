Dollar Gains 4.28% to 138.95 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 138.95 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This month the dollar gained 4.28% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-month percentage gain since Thursday, June 30, 2022

--Up 14 of the past 20 months

--Today the dollar gained 0.11% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 1.79% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up 17 of the past 22 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 27.22% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 26.28% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 20.72% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 1740ET