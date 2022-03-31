Dollar Gains 5.73% to 121.70 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 121.70 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0082 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This quarter the dollar gained 5.73% vs. Japanese yen
--Largest one quarter percentage gain since Wednesday, March 31, 2021
--Up for five straight quarters
--Up 17.80% over the last five quarters
--Largest five quarter percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015
--This month the dollar gained 5.85% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one month percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016
--Up 11 of the past 15 months
--Today the dollar lost 0.11% vs. the Japanese yen
--Down for three straight sessions
--Down 1.79% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021
--Down four of the past five sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, March 23, 2022
--Off 1.79% from its 52-week high of 123.914 hit Monday, March 28, 2022
--Up 12.81% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021
--Rose 10.04% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 5.73% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-31-22 1756ET