Dollar Gains 5.73% to 121.70 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 121.70 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0082 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This quarter the dollar gained 5.73% vs. Japanese yen

--Largest one quarter percentage gain since Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Up for five straight quarters

--Up 17.80% over the last five quarters

--Largest five quarter percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015

--This month the dollar gained 5.85% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one month percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016

--Up 11 of the past 15 months

--Today the dollar lost 0.11% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.79% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, March 23, 2022

--Off 1.79% from its 52-week high of 123.914 hit Monday, March 28, 2022

--Up 12.81% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 10.04% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 5.73% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-22 1756ET