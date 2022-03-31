Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 5.73% to 121.70 Yen -- Data Talk

03/31/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 121.70 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0082 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This quarter the dollar gained 5.73% vs. Japanese yen

--Largest one quarter percentage gain since Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Up for five straight quarters

--Up 17.80% over the last five quarters

--Largest five quarter percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015

--This month the dollar gained 5.85% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one month percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016

--Up 11 of the past 15 months

--Today the dollar lost 0.11% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.79% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, March 23, 2022

--Off 1.79% from its 52-week high of 123.914 hit Monday, March 28, 2022

--Up 12.81% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 10.04% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 5.73% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-22 1756ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.31415 Delayed Quote.-3.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.79953 Delayed Quote.1.10%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.83% 1.1067 Delayed Quote.-2.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.12% 0.01317 Delayed Quote.-1.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.55% 0.6932 Delayed Quote.1.52%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.80% to 91.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:58pEuro Lost 2.69% to $1.1067 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:57pRwdsu president says union is planning to file objections to the…
RE
05:57pSterling Lost 2.85% to $1.3143 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:57pDollar Gains 5.73% to 121.70 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pU.S. Senate approves bill to ease export shipping backlogs
RE
05:55pU.S. Senate negotiators near agreement on $10 billion round of COVID funds
RE
05:53pRwdsu president says the union and amazon each challenged more t…
RE
05:52pChevron to start Richmond, California, crude unit overhaul in mid-April -sources
RE
05:47pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gazprom studies options for halting gas supplies to Europe, Kommersant ..
2U.S., European stocks suffer worst quarter since pandemic
3Nokia Oyj : and Etisalat UAE, from e&, to launch 5G private wireless ne..
4H&M flags higher prices after profit falls far short of expectations
5EU lawmakers back new tracing rule for crypto transfers

HOT NEWS