Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 6.66% to 144.72 Yen -- Data Talk

09/30/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 144.72 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This quarter the dollar gained 6.66% vs. Japanese yen

--Up for seven straight quarters

--Up 40.08% over the last seven quarters

--This month the dollar gained 4.15% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight months

--Up 8.62% over the last two months

--Largest two-month percentage gain since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Up 15 of the past 21 months

--This week the dollar gained 0.96% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

--Up for seven straight weeks

--Up 8.44% over the last seven weeks

--Largest seven-week percentage gain since Friday, July 15, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending July 15, 2022 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Up eight of the past nine weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.21% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.42% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Off 0.06% from its 52-week high of 144.808 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 30.47% from its 52-week low of 110.924 hit Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Rose 30.30% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 25.73% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.09% 1.116 Delayed Quote.-19.96%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -1.09% 0.7227 Delayed Quote.-7.30%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.29% 0.98003 Delayed Quote.-13.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.01227 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -2.55% 0.5594 Delayed Quote.-16.40%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pNorth Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korea says
RE
05:41pFormer Infinity Q exec settles charges related to alleged fraud
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 6.74% This Quarter to 103.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Lost 6.51% to $0.9802 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 8.29% to $1.1168 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 6.66% to 144.72 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pCommunications Services Down as Flight From Risk Continues -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:39pUtilities Down Sharply on Rotation to Treasurys -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:39pTech Down on Inflation Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:39pFinancials Down as Treasury Yields Hold Near Recent Highs - Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer spending rebounds in August; inflation picks up
2Nike slumps on margin pressure from excess inventory, stronger dollar
3India's key policy rate raised by 50 bps as widely predicted
4Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, DocuSign, Micron, Microsoft...
5Sappi accepts offer to sell three European graphic paper mills

HOT NEWS