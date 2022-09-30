Dollar Gains 6.66% to 144.72 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 144.72 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This quarter the dollar gained 6.66% vs. Japanese yen

--Up for seven straight quarters

--Up 40.08% over the last seven quarters

--This month the dollar gained 4.15% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight months

--Up 8.62% over the last two months

--Largest two-month percentage gain since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Up 15 of the past 21 months

--This week the dollar gained 0.96% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

--Up for seven straight weeks

--Up 8.44% over the last seven weeks

--Largest seven-week percentage gain since Friday, July 15, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending July 15, 2022 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Up eight of the past nine weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.21% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.42% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Off 0.06% from its 52-week high of 144.808 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 30.47% from its 52-week low of 110.924 hit Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Rose 30.30% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 25.73% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

