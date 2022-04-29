Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Dollar Gains 6.70% to 129.85 Yen -- Data Talk

04/29/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 129.85 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0077 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This month the dollar gained 6.70% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one month percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016

--Up for two straight months

--Up 12.94% over the last two months

--Largest two month percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016

--Up 12 of the past 16 months

--This week the dollar gained 1.01% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for eight straight weeks

--Up 13.08% over the last eight weeks

--Largest eight week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 18, 2018 when the market rose for eight straight weeks

--Up nine of the past 10 weeks

--Today the dollar lost 0.74% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 0.74% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 19.58% from its 52-week low of 108.585 hit Friday, May 7, 2021

--Rose 18.77% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 12.81% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-29-22 1747ET

