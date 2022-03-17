Dollar General forecasts full-year net sales above estimates

March 17 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp forecast full-year sales above analysts' estimates on Thursday, as higher prices of everyday essentials make more Americans frugal and turn to discount stores for their groceries and household supplies.

The discount store operator forecast full-year net sales to increase about 10%, while analysts on average expect growth of 7.5%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)