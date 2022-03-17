Dollar General forecasts full-year net sales above estimates

March 17 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp forecast
full-year sales above analysts' estimates on Thursday, as higher
prices of everyday essentials make more Americans frugal and
turn to discount stores for their groceries and household
supplies.
The discount store operator forecast full-year net sales to
increase about 10%, while analysts on average expect growth of
7.5%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
