Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Lost 0.003% to 110.62 Yen -- Data Talk

07/07/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.62 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0090 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.003% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 0.82% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage decline since Monday, April 19, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 29, 2021 when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down eight of the past 10 sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, June 29, 2021

--Off 0.82% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 7.69% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.13% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.07% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-21 1737ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:39pDow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks edge up after Fed minutes, bonds steady, dollar firm
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.13% to 87.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Lost 0.26% to $1.1792 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.02% to $1.3801 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Lost 0.003% to 110.62 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:13pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Retreat -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:11pOil falls in volatile trade as investors seek OPEC clarity
RE
05:10pCANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.05% to 20,290.60
RE
05:08pDozens of U.S. states sue Google alleging antitrust violations
RE
04:54pIndustrials Rise After Fed Minutes -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KAHOOT! ASA : KAHOOT : Trading Update Q2 2021
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: Has the US economy peaked?
3THE LATEST FROM LONDON: Risk ahead
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Didi extends slide as Beijing clampdown sounds alarm for U.S.-listed Chin..
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Alibaba, Goldman Sachs, Monday.com, Shaftesbury, 3M Company...

HOT NEWS