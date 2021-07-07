Dollar Lost 0.003% to 110.62 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.62 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0090 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.003% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 0.82% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage decline since Monday, April 19, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, June 29, 2021 when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down eight of the past 10 sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, June 29, 2021

--Off 0.82% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 7.69% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.13% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.07% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

