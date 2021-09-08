Dollar Lost 0.01% to 110.27 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.27 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.01% vs. the Japanese yen

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 1.13% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 7.35% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.85% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.24% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.73% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-21 1736ET