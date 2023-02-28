Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar Lost 0.01% to 136.22 Yen -- Data Talk

02/28/2023 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.22 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.01% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.17% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 9.27% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 18.63% from its 52-week low of 114.832 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Rose 18.54% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.70% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 3.89% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.28% 1.20269 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.52% 0.73289 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.31% 1.05767 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.012104 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.33% 0.61818 Delayed Quote.-2.91%
Latest news "Economy"
05:58pInflation Pressures Easing For Australian Manufacturers
DJ
05:51pU.S. FDA approves Reata's rare genetic disorder drug
RE
05:49pBoeing australia executive: broad challenges in global commercia…
RE
05:49pEU privacy body raises concerns about possible U.S. data transfer pact
RE
05:44pCanada's main oil province Alberta forecasts C$2.4 billion surplus in 2023/24
RE
05:44pAllfunds' board poised to reject Euronext's offer -source
RE
05:44pRivian automotive inc - introduction of some new technologies an…
RE
05:39pU.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug
RE
05:38pFlorida shooting spree suspect faces additional murder charges
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.21% to 97.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed might raise policy rates to 6% - BofA
2Analyst recommendations: Eli Lilly, Glencore, Mondi, Pioneer Natural, S..
3FLATEXDEGIRO : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
4Australia's Harvey Norman slumps on lower half-year profit
5Bayer: Significant growth in sales and earnings

HOT NEWS