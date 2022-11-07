Dollar Lost 0.01% to 146.61 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 146.61 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0068 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.01% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.13% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

--Off 2.36% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 30.00% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 29.48% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 27.37% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1734ET