Dollar Lost 0.02% to 136.20 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.20 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.02% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.19% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Off 9.29% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 18.61% from its 52-week low of 114.832 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Rose 17.91% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 3.88% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1735ET