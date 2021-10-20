Log in
Dollar Lost 0.03% to 114.32 Yen -- Data Talk

10/20/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 114.32 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.03% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 0.03% from its 52-week high of 114.355 hit Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

--Up 11.30% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 9.31% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.73% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.66% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-21 1737ET

