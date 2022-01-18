Dollar Lost 0.03% to 114.58 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 114.58 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.03% vs. the Japanese yen

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down seven of the past 10 sessions

--Off 1.33% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 10.72% from its 52-week low of 103.494 hit Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021

--Rose 10.28% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.45% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.45% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-22 1732ET