Dollar Lost 0.03% to 114.58 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 114.58 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar lost 0.03% vs. the Japanese yen
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Down seven of the past 10 sessions
--Off 1.33% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 10.72% from its 52-week low of 103.494 hit Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021
--Rose 10.28% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.45% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.45% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-18-22 1732ET