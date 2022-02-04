Dollar Lost 0.03% to 115.20 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 115.20 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar lost 0.03% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.18% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.64% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 0.80% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 10.17% from its 52-week low of 104.56 hit Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021

--Rose 9.32% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.08% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-22 1734ET