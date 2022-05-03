Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Lost 0.03% to 130.14 Yen -- Data Talk

05/03/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 130.14 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0077 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.03% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 0.52% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 19.85% from its 52-week low of 108.585 hit Friday, May 7, 2021

--Rose 19.07% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 13.06% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-22 1737ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pS&P 500 ends higher ahead of Fed decision
RE
05:54pDemocrats look to abortion-rights threat to boost midterm election prospects
RE
05:51pSTEEL & TUBE : Brings Innovative Seismic Wire Brace System, Zip Clip, to New Zealand
PU
05:51pCHESAPEAKE UTILITIES : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS •
PU
05:43pGlass Lewis urges Kohl's shareholders to back management directors
RE
05:41pENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC : 1Q22 EnLink Midstream Partners, LP Quarterly Report
PU
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.18% to 95.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 0.10% to $1.0520 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.05% to $1.2500 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Lost 0.03% to 130.14 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
2Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Colgate, Salesforce.com, NXP Semi..
3France's BNP Paribas beats earnings forecasts on bumper trading revenue
4Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
5Exclusive-Germany's SAP hires adviser for $1 billion Litmos software sa..

HOT NEWS