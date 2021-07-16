Dollar Lost 0.04% to 110.08 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.08 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar lost 0.04% vs. the Japanese yen
--Down for two straight weeks
--Down 0.85% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, April 23, 2021
--Today the dollar gained 0.21% vs. the Japanese yen
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Up four of the past six sessions
--Off 1.30% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021
--Up 7.17% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Rose 2.84% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.93% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.55% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-16-21 1734ET