Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Lost 0.04% to 110.08 Yen -- Data Talk

07/16/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.08 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar lost 0.04% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 0.85% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, April 23, 2021

--Today the dollar gained 0.21% vs. the Japanese yen

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 1.30% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 7.17% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 2.84% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.93% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.55% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-16-21 1734ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pJEFF BEZOS : earnings galore, Bezos to make history
RE
05:35pDollar Lost 0.04% to 110.08 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 0.98% to $1.3768 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.61% to $1.1806 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.49% to 87.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pU.S. FDA to temporarily allow distribution of anti-smoking pill with some impurities
RE
05:22pUtilities Up On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:20pWall Street drops as Delta variant drives fears
RE
05:14pCommunications Services Ticks Lower Amid Defensive Bias - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:13pABTA : reaction to France quarantine requirement.
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ericsson's 5G march hits a wall in China, shares sink
2BP PLC : BP to Deliver Its First Carbon-Offset Liquefied-Natural-Gas Cargo
3SKILLZ INC. : SKILLZ : Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
4OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A. : OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Publication of documentation relating to the merger project Openjob..
5VOLCANIC GOLD MINES INC. : VOLCANIC GOLD MINES : reports 14.8m @ 3.96 g/t gold and 1,097 g/t silver, including..

HOT NEWS