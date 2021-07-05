Log in
Dollar Lost 0.04% to 110.97 Yen -- Data Talk

07/05/2021 | 03:59pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.97 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0090 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.04% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.50% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, June 7, 2021

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Off 0.50% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 8.04% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.33% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.41% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-21 1759ET

