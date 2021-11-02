Dollar Lost 0.04% to 113.95 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 113.95 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.04% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.06% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 0.37% from its 52-week high of 114.378 hit Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

--Up 10.94% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 9.04% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.30% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

