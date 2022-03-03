Dollar Lost 0.04% to 115.47 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 115.47 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.04% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 0.57% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 7.04% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 6.94% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.32% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-22 1731ET