Dollar Lost 0.04% to 115.47 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 115.47 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar lost 0.04% vs. the Japanese yen
--Down four of the past five sessions
--Off 0.57% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 7.04% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021
--Rose 6.94% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.32% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
