Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Lost 0.04% to 115.47 Yen -- Data Talk

03/03/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 115.47 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.04% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 0.57% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 7.04% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 6.94% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.32% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-22 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.37% 1.33495 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.29% 0.7882 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.41% 1.10653 Delayed Quote.-2.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.42% 0.013168 Delayed Quote.-1.73%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.23% 0.6796 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38pHealth Care Up on Inflationary Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:37pCDC : More than 90% of U.S. population in areas where can skip wearing masks
RE
05:37pUkraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors as U.S. punishes oligarchs
RE
05:34pYacht seized as U.S. ramps up oligarch sanctions so Putin 'feels the squeeze'
RE
05:34pFACTBOX-STRANDED ASSETS : How many billions are stuck in Russia?
RE
05:32pIndustrials Flat as Ukraine War Casts Pall on Growth Outlook -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:32pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.19% to 90.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pEuro Lost 0.49% to $1.1066 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pSterling Lost 0.44% to $1.3349 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pDollar Lost 0.04% to 115.47 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2TOP WRAP 2-Russian troops in strategic Black Sea port city of Kherson, ..
3Amazon to shut its bookstores and other shops as its grocery chain expa..
4Blue Cap AG strengthens its Business Services division with the acquisi..
5Evraz and Polymetal exit the FTSE 100

HOT NEWS