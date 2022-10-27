Advanced search
Dollar Lost 0.05% to 146.32 Yen -- Data Talk

10/27/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 146.32 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0068 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.05% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.81% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Off 2.55% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 29.74% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 28.83% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.10% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 27.12% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1736ET

