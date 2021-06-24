Dollar Lost 0.06% to 110.89 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.89 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0090 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar lost 0.06% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, June 17, 2021
--Snaps a three session winning streak
--Off 0.06% from its 52-week high of 110.954 hit Wednesday, June 23, 2021
--Up 7.95% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Rose 3.45% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.19% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.33% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-24-21 1733ET