Dollar Lost 0.06% to 110.89 Yen -- Data Talk

06/24/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.89 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0090 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.06% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 0.06% from its 52-week high of 110.954 hit Wednesday, June 23, 2021

--Up 7.95% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.45% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.19% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.33% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-21 1733ET

