Dollar Lost 0.06% to 113.91 Yen -- Data Talk

01/25/2022 | 05:33pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 113.91 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.06% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Off 1.91% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 9.93% from its 52-week low of 103.617 hit Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021

--Rose 9.93% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.03% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 1.03% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-22 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.12% 1.3502 Delayed Quote.0.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.7913 Delayed Quote.0.58%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.20% 1.13 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.013374 Delayed Quote.0.10%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.27% 0.66853 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
