Dollar Lost 0.06% to 113.91 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 113.91 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.06% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Off 1.91% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 9.93% from its 52-week low of 103.617 hit Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021

--Rose 9.93% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.03% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 1.03% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

01-25-22 1732ET