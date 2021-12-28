Dollar Lost 0.06% to 114.82 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 114.82 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar lost 0.06% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
--Down two of the past three sessions
--Off 0.53% from its 52-week high of 115.424 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Up 11.78% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Rose 10.90% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.47% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 11.14% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-28-21 1737ET