Dollar Lost 0.06% to 129.14 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 129.14 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0077 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar lost 0.06% vs. the Japanese yen
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Off 1.28% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 18.73% from its 52-week low of 108.764 hit Monday, May 24, 2021
--Rose 18.22% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.55% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 12.20% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-16-22 1736ET