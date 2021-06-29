Dollar Lost 0.07% to 110.55 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.55 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0090 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.07% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 0.37% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage decline since Wednesday, June 9, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, May 18, 2021 when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, June 21, 2021

--Off 0.37% from its 52-week high of 110.954 hit Wednesday, June 23, 2021

--Up 7.62% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 2.42% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.88% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.00% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-21 1733ET