Dollar Lost 0.07% to 134.93 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 134.93 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.07% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 10.14% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 17.50% from its 52-week low of 114.832 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Rose 17.31% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.70% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 2.90% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1735ET