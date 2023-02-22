Dollar Lost 0.07% to 134.93 Yen -- Data Talk

Advanced search
Dollar/Japanese yen: 134.93 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.07% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 10.14% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 17.50% from its 52-week low of 114.832 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Rose 17.31% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.70% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 2.90% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.57% 1.20372 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.18% 0.7375 Delayed Quote.0.69%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.44% 1.0604 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.012076 Delayed Quote.0.03%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.00% 0.6215 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
HOT NEWS