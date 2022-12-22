Dollar Lost 0.08% to 132.35 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 132.35 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.08% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 11.85% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 16.43% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Rose 15.68% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.13% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 14.99% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 1744ET