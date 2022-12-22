Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar Lost 0.08% to 132.35 Yen -- Data Talk

12/22/2022 | 05:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 132.35 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.08% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 11.85% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 16.43% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Rose 15.68% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.13% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 14.99% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 1744ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.32% 1.20358 Delayed Quote.-9.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.23% 0.7322 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.08% 1.05984 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.012067 Delayed Quote.-9.83%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.66% 0.62436 Delayed Quote.-7.21%
Latest news "Economy"
05:47pLIVESTOCK-CME Live cattle lower on slaughter delays
RE
05:46pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.17% to 97.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pEuro Lost 0.08% to $1.0598 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pSterling Lost 0.33% to $1.2045 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pDollar Lost 0.08% to 132.35 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pKosovo asks NATO to airlift a Serb detainee as tensions rise
RE
05:33pDogecoin Gained 4.82% to $0.077 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEthereum Gained 0.32% to $1215.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pChristmas will feel very different without Queen Elizabeth, says Britain's Kate
RE
05:32pBitcoin Gained 0.01% to $16790.51 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. weekly jobless claims rise slightly; third-quarter GDP revised hig..
2Analysis-Short sellers gain nearly $304 billion after tumble in U.S. st..
3Tesla offers discount on some car models in U.S., Canada
4Analyst recommendations: Costco, Jefferies, Target, The Gym Group...
5China, HK stocks rise after Chinese securities regulator vows further r..

HOT NEWS