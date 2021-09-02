Dollar Lost 0.09% to 109.93 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 109.93 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.09% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 1.43% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 7.02% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.52% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.41% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-02-21 1736ET