Dollar Lost 0.09% to 135.47 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.47 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.09% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.58% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 9.78% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 19.22% from its 52-week low of 113.629 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 18.80% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.87% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 17.70% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1736ET