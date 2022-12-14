Advanced search
Dollar Lost 0.09% to 135.47 Yen -- Data Talk

12/14/2022 | 05:37pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.47 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.09% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.58% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 9.78% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 19.22% from its 52-week low of 113.629 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 18.80% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.87% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 17.70% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.56% 1.24237 Delayed Quote.-9.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.04% 0.73739 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.53% 1.0681 Delayed Quote.-7.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.16% 0.01212 Delayed Quote.-9.86%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.03% 0.64543 Delayed Quote.-6.58%
