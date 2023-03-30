Dollar/Japanese yen: 132.72 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.11% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down seven of the past 10 sessions

--Off 11.61% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 9.06% from its 52-week low of 121.697 hit Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Rose 9.06% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.57% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 1.22% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-23 1736ET