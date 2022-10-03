Advanced search
Dollar Lost 0.11% to 144.56 Yen -- Data Talk

10/03/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 144.56 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.11% vs. the Japanese yen

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 0.17% from its 52-week high of 144.808 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 30.32% from its 52-week low of 110.924 hit Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Rose 30.32% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 25.59% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-22 1735ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.63% 1.13175 Delayed Quote.-17.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 1.12% 0.7335 Delayed Quote.-8.62%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.30% 0.9823 Delayed Quote.-13.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.02% 0.012267 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.77% 0.57203 Delayed Quote.-18.17%
