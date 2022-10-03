Dollar Lost 0.11% to 144.56 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 144.56 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.11% vs. the Japanese yen

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 0.17% from its 52-week high of 144.808 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 30.32% from its 52-week low of 110.924 hit Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Rose 30.32% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 25.59% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

