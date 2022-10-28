Dollar Lost 0.13% to 147.48 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 147.48 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0068 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar lost 0.13% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 0.85% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage decline since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Today the dollar gained 0.80% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 1.78% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 30.77% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 29.35% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.91% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 28.13% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1741ET