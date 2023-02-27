Dollar Lost 0.16% to 136.23 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.23 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.16% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 9.27% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 18.64% from its 52-week low of 114.832 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Rose 18.49% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.71% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 3.90% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

