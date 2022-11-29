Advanced search
Dollar Lost 0.16% to 138.71 Yen -- Data Talk

11/29/2022 | 05:42pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 138.71 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.16% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.34% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Off 7.62% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 22.99% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 22.58% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 6.74% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 20.51% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1741ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.08% 1.19489 Delayed Quote.-10.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.73% 0.73576 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.18% 1.03216 Delayed Quote.-8.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.012251 Delayed Quote.-8.84%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.48% 0.61949 Delayed Quote.-9.08%
