Dollar Lost 0.16% to 138.71 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 138.71 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar lost 0.16% vs. the Japanese yen
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.34% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022
--Down five of the past six sessions
--Off 7.62% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 22.99% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Rose 22.58% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 6.74% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 20.51% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-29-22 1741ET