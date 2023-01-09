Dollar Lost 0.17% to 131.89 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 131.89 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.17% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.14% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Off 12.16% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 16.01% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Rose 14.49% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.59% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.59% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1738ET