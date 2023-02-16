Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar Lost 0.17% to 133.94 Yen -- Data Talk

02/16/2023 | 05:37pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 133.94 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.17% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 10.79% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 16.74% from its 52-week low of 114.737 hit Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

--Rose 16.54% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.95% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 2.16% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.41% 1.19902 Delayed Quote.0.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.47% 0.7427 Delayed Quote.1.55%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.17% 1.0673 Delayed Quote.0.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.04% 0.012093 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.41% 0.6252 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
