Dollar Lost 0.18% to 128.72 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 128.72 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0078 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.18% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 1.33% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Off 14.27% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 12.18% from its 52-week low of 114.737 hit Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

--Rose 11.94% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 1.83% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

