Dollar Lost 0.18% to 130.30 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 130.30 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0077 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.18% vs. the Japanese yen

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 0.39% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 19.96% from its 52-week low of 108.623 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Rose 19.72% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.35% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 13.21% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1739ET