Dollar Lost 0.18% to 134.68 Yen -- Data Talk

02/23/2023 | 05:38pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 134.68 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.18% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.25% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

--Off 10.30% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 17.29% from its 52-week low of 114.832 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Rose 16.57% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.51% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 2.72% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.28% 1.2012 Delayed Quote.0.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.7377 Delayed Quote.0.11%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.11% 1.05929 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.29% 0.012111 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.06% 0.6225 Delayed Quote.-2.08%
