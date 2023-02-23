Dollar Lost 0.18% to 134.68 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 134.68 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.18% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.25% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

--Off 10.30% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 17.29% from its 52-week low of 114.832 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Rose 16.57% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.51% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 2.72% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1737ET