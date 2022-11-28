Advanced search
Dollar Lost 0.19% to 138.93 Yen -- Data Talk

11/28/2022 | 05:39pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 138.93 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.19% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 7.47% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 23.19% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 22.37% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 6.60% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 20.70% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.78% 1.19585 Delayed Quote.-10.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.65% 0.7406 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.25% 1.034 Delayed Quote.-8.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012249 Delayed Quote.-8.84%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.84% 0.61616 Delayed Quote.-8.65%
