Dollar Lost 0.19% to 138.93 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 138.93 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar lost 0.19% vs. the Japanese yen
--Down four of the past five sessions
--Off 7.47% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 23.19% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Rose 22.37% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 6.60% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 20.70% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
