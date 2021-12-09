Dollar Lost 0.20% to 113.46 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 113.46 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.20% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 1.70% from its 52-week high of 115.424 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 10.46% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 8.87% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.27% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 9.83% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-21 1736ET