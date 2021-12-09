Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Lost 0.20% to 113.46 Yen -- Data Talk

12/09/2021 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 113.46 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.20% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 1.70% from its 52-week high of 115.424 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 10.46% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 8.87% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.27% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 9.83% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-21 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.10% 1.32214 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.45% 0.7861 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.44% 1.1294 Delayed Quote.-7.71%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.27% 0.013235 Delayed Quote.-3.16%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.22% 0.67928 Delayed Quote.-5.52%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pU.S. safety agency discussing Tesla camera replacements
RE
05:51pLIVESTOCK-Hog futures climb as pork prices bounce from lows, slaughter accelerates
RE
05:51pFinancials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:45pTreasury's Yellen vows big push against corruption, new 'kleptocracy fund'
RE
05:39pBrazil Senate extends payroll tax exemption for companies to avoid job losses
RE
05:38pStarbucks workers vote to unionize at Buffalo, New York, store
RE
05:37pDollar Lost 0.20% to 113.46 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Gains 0.11% to $1.3219 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.45% to $1.1293 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.23% to 90.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar gains, equity rally stalls as caution returns
2Analyst recommendations: Biogen, Eli Lilly, Microsoft, Tesla, Weibo
3Rolls-Royce limits cash burn even as long-haul recovery stutters
4Evergrande, Kaisa cut by Fitch to default after missed payment deadline..
5BIONTECH : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS