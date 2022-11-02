Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar Lost 0.21% to 147.93 Yen -- Data Talk

11/02/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 147.93 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0068 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.21% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.55% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Off 1.48% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 31.16% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 29.75% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 28.52% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.86% 1.13914 Delayed Quote.-15.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.70% 0.729 Delayed Quote.-7.17%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.64% 0.98153 Delayed Quote.-13.13%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.12% 0.01209 Delayed Quote.-10.01%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.38% 0.58226 Delayed Quote.-14.48%
Latest news "Economy"
06:14pUber whistleblower says current business model 'absolutely' unsustainable
RE
06:12pAustralia's Perpetual rejects $1.1 bln buyout offer
RE
06:10pU.S. announces takedown of massive catalytic converter theft ring
RE
06:03pAlbemarle's lithium sales surge amid rapid EV market growth
RE
05:58pColombia rate rises may last longer than expected -central bank
RE
05:48pMetLife third-quarter profit more than halves on lower investment returns
RE
05:42pCanada orders three Chinese firms to exit critical minerals deals
RE
05:41pNutrien cuts full-year profit forecast on lower potash demand, prices
RE
05:37pUkraine grain export deal resumes days after Russia breaks off
RE
05:36pUtilities Down Amid Defensive Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed set for another big rate hike, may tamp down future tightening
2Energy crisis chips away at Europe's industrial might
3Analyst recommendations: BAT, Microsoft, NXP Semi, Snowflake, Clorox...
4Interim Report Q3 2022
5China's top regulators commit to growth and reform amid foreign concern..

HOT NEWS