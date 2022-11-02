Dollar Lost 0.21% to 147.93 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 147.93 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0068 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.21% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.55% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Off 1.48% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 31.16% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 29.75% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 28.52% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1734ET