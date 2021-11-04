Log in
Dollar Lost 0.22% to 113.76 Yen -- Data Talk

11/04/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 113.76 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.22% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Off 0.54% from its 52-week high of 114.378 hit Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

--Up 10.75% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 9.90% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.11% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-21 1737ET

