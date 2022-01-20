Dollar Lost 0.22% to 114.08 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 114.08 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.22% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.47% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

--Down nine of the past 12 sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Off 1.76% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 10.23% from its 52-week low of 103.494 hit Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021

--Rose 10.23% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.89% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.89% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-22 1734ET