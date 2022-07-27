Log in
Dollar Lost 0.25% to 136.60 Yen -- Data Talk

07/27/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.60 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar lost 0.25% vs. the Japanese yen

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 1.69% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 25.29% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 24.28% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.67% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.68% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.01% 1.21618 Delayed Quote.-10.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.32% 0.7796 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.73% 1.02022 Delayed Quote.-10.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.012524 Delayed Quote.-6.56%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.35% 0.62636 Delayed Quote.-8.48%
HOT NEWS