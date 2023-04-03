Dollar/Japanese yen: 132.42 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.26% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, March 28, 2023

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 11.81% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 7.85% from its 52-week low of 122.785 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Rose 7.85% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.99% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

04-03-23 1737ET