Dollar Lost 0.28% to 114.00 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 114.00 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.28% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.33% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

--Off 0.33% from its 52-week high of 114.378 hit Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

--Up 10.99% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 8.70% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.45% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.35% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-21 1732ET