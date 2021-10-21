Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Lost 0.28% to 114.00 Yen -- Data Talk

10/21/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 114.00 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.28% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.33% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

--Off 0.33% from its 52-week high of 114.378 hit Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

--Up 10.99% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 8.70% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.45% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.35% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-21 1732ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pIntel shares sink as sales third-quarter sales miss estimates
RE
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.17% to 88.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Lost 0.21% to $1.1627 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pSterling Lost 0.22% to $1.3794 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pDollar Lost 0.28% to 114.00 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pMacquarie Asset Management to acquire Central Park Group
RE
05:30pDogecoin Lost 4.47% to $0.244 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Lost 0.46% to $4089.19 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Lost 4.95% to $62707.43 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:23pUtilities Flat On Rotation To Cyclical Sectors -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China ..
2Nel ASA: Third quarter 2021 financial results
3S.Korean stocks fall for a second day as mood sours over Evergrande
4Nokia Oyj : to publish third-quarter and January-September 2021 report ..
5Barclays shines but miners are hit by Evergrande’s woes

HOT NEWS