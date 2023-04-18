Dollar/Japanese yen: 134.12 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar lost 0.28% vs. the Japanese yen

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 10.68% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 5.74% from its 52-week low of 126.83 hit Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Rose 4.05% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.02% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 2.29% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

